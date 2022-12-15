Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Murphy mauls Redbacks in Sandhurst's impressive T20 victory

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:48pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Sandhurst captain Joel Murphy in his match-winning innings against Bendigo United. Picture by Noni Hyett

Sandhurst opened its BDCA Twenty20 account with a convincing 26-run win over Bendigo United at the QEO on Thursday night.

