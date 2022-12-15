Murphy mauls Redbacks in Sandhurst's impressive T20 victory

Sandhurst opened its BDCA Twenty20 account with a convincing 26-run win over Bendigo United at the QEO on Thursday night.
After losing to Bendigo by 29 runs in their first T20 match of the season, the Dragons needed to win to keep their finals hopes alive and skipper Joel Murphy led from the front.
Murphy's opening partner Ash Gray started the onslaught with 41 off 24 balls in an opening stand of 64 in just 38 balls.
Murphy then took over and dispatched the Redbacks' attack to all parts of the QEO.
He raced to 83 off just 47 balls, including 26 runs off one Zane Keighran over, before being bowled by Miggy Podosky (1-26).
Murphy hit 11 fours and two sixes before being dismissed with 21 balls remaining in the Sandhurst innings.
Murphy and Jasper Langley (31 off 30) added 95 for the second wicket as the Dragons raced to 6-181 off their 20 overs.
Ash Younghusband (3-33) took some wickets late in the Sandhurst innings.
Bendigo United's run chase was always going to rely heavily on Keighran and Clayton Holmes.
Holmes hit a couple of sixes and raced to 23 before being caught by Ben Yarwood off the bowling of Taylor Beard.
From 1-71 the Redbacks lost 3-4 and their winning hopes were dashed.
Keighran was the only other Redback to test the Sandhurst bowlers.
The Melbourne first XI batter made 78 off 60 balls before being adjudged lbw off Beard (2-33) in the 18th over..
The Redbacks finished 6-156 off their 20 overs.
Will Barnham (2-28) bowled well for the Dragons before taking some stick in his final over.
The T20 competition resumes on Wednesday, January 11, with Huntly North to face Kangaroo Flat at Canterbury Park and White Hills to play Strathdale-Maristians at the QEO.
