Seymour gets another crack at Big Bash League level

Bendigo Cricket Club product James Seymour is back in the Big Bash League.
Seymour was signed by the Melbourne Stars on Thursday as a replacement player for the injured Joe Burns.
"We're wishing Joe a speedy recovery and hope to see him before the end of the tournament, but we're looking forward to seeing what James can produce after some promising signs for the Renegades last season," Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch said.
Seymour played nine matches for the Melbourne Renegades last summer, making a total of 112 runs with a highest score of 25.
It's the second time Seymour has signed with the Stars.
In the summer of 2020-21, Seymour was signed mid-season as a replacement player for Pakistan Test player Haris Rauf, but he didn't play a game for the Stars.
Seymour, who is enjoying another strong season with Essendon in Premier Cricket, joins fellow Bendigo Cricket Club junior Sam Elliott in the Stars squad.
