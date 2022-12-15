Bendigo Advertiser

Seymour gets another crack at Big Bash League level

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
After signing with the Melbourne Stars two years ago, James Seymour is back in green for BBL12.

Bendigo Cricket Club product James Seymour is back in the Big Bash League.

