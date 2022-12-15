It was third time lucky for The Nationals' Gaelle Broad, who was sworn into the Victorian parliament this week.
The former political staffer, electoral officer and ABC journalist first stood for Northern Victoria in 2016, when a vacancy arose between elections, then ran for the lower house seat of Bendigo East in 2018.
After polling 16 per cent in Bendigo East - not enough to cause a stir in the safe Labor seat won by Jacinta Allan with a primary vote of over 50 per cent - Ms Broad received "a lot of support and encouragement" to run again, and decided in 2022 to "give it one last go".
"To actually attain the seat is wonderful!" she says.
A chief of staff to federal senator Bridget McKenzie from 2013-15 and journalist from 2009 to 2015, Ms Broad is looking forward to the "policy, committee work and review of legislation" that happens in the upper house.
Ms Broad, who was a manager of government engagement at the Bendigo Bank for the last three years, also cites transparency and governance as high priorities.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The mother-of-three grew up on a farm at Silvan, east of Melbourne, and moved to Bendigo with her husband, Dale Broad, 20 years ago.
She has family in different parts of northern Victoria and is enthusiastic about the diversity of the vast electorate, which stretches from Corryong in the east to the South Australian border and as far south as Warburton.
"I love this region," she says. "You've got the Mallee, right through to the snowfields, then you've got huge broadacre farms and then busy shopping centres."
The Nationals may have traditionally had farming at their heart, but the party these days is for anyone - like herself - "who connects with the region and with the land", Ms Broad says.
"It's definitely a party that recognises the significance of agriculture, but it knows there's a lot more to regional Victoria as well."
She points to newly elected Nationals Kim O'Keefe and Jade Benham, who took back the seats of Shepparton and Mildura for the party, as examples of "quality" professional people who are strong advocates for their local communities.
"I've been really encouraged by the support for the Nationals and I'll be seeking to continue to build on that."
For the region, Ms Broad sees recovery and rebuilding - from both the floods and the pandemic - as a major focus, along with the cost of living, health and "the state of our roads".
The Bendigo resident is one of five women elected to the Northern Victoria Region, the only of the state's eight regions to have all-female representation.
"The good thing about The Nationals is there's strong representation of women but it's not through quotas, it's based on merit," she says.
With her husband and kids - aged 18, 16 and 14 - all supportive and excited for her, the new MP is ready to embark on the next stage of her political career.
Following an induction on Monday, the new parliament was sworn in on Tuesday.
"The work begins," Ms Broad says.
"I'm really looking forward to it and I hope to make a good contribution."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.