Nevins fires at national under-19 cricket titles

Jasmine Nevins' final junior pathway cricket game for her state is one she'll never forget.
The Kangaroo Flat teenager made a team-high 53 for Victoria Country in this week's national under-19 championship grand final against NSW Metro at the WACA in Perth.
Victoria Country lost to the undefeated NSW Metro by six wickets, but Nevins showed why she's one of the most talented young batters in Victorian cricket.
"I was pretty stoked at the time,'' Nevins said of her grand final performance.
"The fact we were playing on the WACA made it so much better.
"I'd never made a 50 outside of Victoria before, and the fact it was a final, definitely gave me some confidence."
The carnival was a mixture of T20 and one-day cricket, with Nevins' score of 53 coming in a 50-over per side match.
"They were a very talented side and quite a few of them made the under-19 World Cup team,'' Nevins said of NSW Metro.
"I played some ugly shots early and there were some near dismissals.
"I spoke with my coaches before the game and we established our game plan was to be really patient.
"Even though I struggled early on I was able to catch up a bit later on and it felt as though that patience paid off.
"There were times in the past where I would have gotten frustrated, played a silly shot, got out and regretted it for the rest of the game.
"The innings showed some development in my game."
In six innings in Perth she made four scores above 20 and she took four wickets bowling her medium-pacers.
"It was my last pathway carnival, so going into it I wanted to make sure I enjoyed every minute of it,'' she said.
"I'd never been to Perth before, so that was a great experience and we had the greatest group of girls.
"It was a fantastic team and I wanted to make sure I made the most of my time with them before I graduated from the pathway program. I think I achieved that."
One of Nevins' team-mates was Castlemaine cricket product Tia Davidge.
Davidge and Nevins added 78 for the fourth-wicket in the grand final.
Davidge made 29 in the final, with her carnival high an unbeaten 51 against Tasmania in a T20 contest.
"Tia played a stellar innings against Tasmania and you definitely don't pitch the ball up to her - she's brutal through the covers,'' Nevins said.
"It was amazing to bat for a long time together on the WACA. We've played a lot of junior cricket together and she has a bright future in cricket. I'm really excited about what she can do in the future."
Nevins, who plans to move to Ballarat to attend university next year, will return to Premier Cricket action with Plenty Valley, potentially as early as this Sunday.
In six innings this summer she's made 220 runs at an average of 55, including two half-centuries.
Plenty Valley sits in fifth place, just two points outside of the top four.
"In the off-season the club put a lot of work into recruiting players,'' Nevins said.
"We bat so deep. Every player that comes out is someone I have confidence in that they can make a big score.
"We're a genuine chance of playing finals cricket this year."
Nevins' strong start to the summer with Plenty Valley and her form with Victoria Country would have caught the eyes of Victorian selectors and Women's Big Bash League clubs.
"The Victorian team and the WBBL are what I'm working towards over the next few seasons,'' Nevins said.
"They promote having multiple strings in your bow, so the more skills you can develop the better you will be served.
"I work really hard on my fielding because that's the skill you'll spend the most time doing in a game.
"I'd like to pursue being an all-rounder, I think I'm capable of that and I hope that's what they (state, WBBL selectors) see me as."
