Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Insurance difficulties cause more headaches for flood-impacted Rochester residents

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 18 2022 - 6:12pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two months ago, floods ravaged Rochester. Now, insurance difficulties are causing more nightmares for affected residents. Picture by Darren Howe

Two months after a record amount of water devastated the small town of Rochester, residents are having trouble accessing insurance for their homes and contents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.