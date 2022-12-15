IN YEARS to come, Tayla French will look back on 2022 as one of the most significant and satisfying of her burgeoning harness racing career.
French, originally from Heathcote, has continued to go from strength-to-strength in the sulky, producing a third-straight career-best year with 74 wins to date, with a little bit more still to play out.
The 25-year-old's crowning achievement arrived last Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton when she captured the prestigious Haras des Trotteurs Australasian Young Drivers Championship.
Representing Victoria, French clinched the title ahead of eight rivals from interstate and New Zealand by taking out the ninth and final race in the series on Inter Dominion Grand Finals night.
It was an against the odds win, with the now Bendigo-based driver sealing the championship with her win aboard the Julie Douglas-trained 100-1 shot Major Watson, giving her two wins, a slew of placings and 72 points for the series, three ahead of Kiwi driver Sam Thornley, who wound up third in the final event.
For French, the dramatic circumstances of her championship win only added to the exhilaration and elation.
"I'm not quite sure how to put it, but it was like making the impossible turn possible I guess," she said.
"It was very exciting, but hard work.
"It was a great group of drivers I did (the series) with. I didn't really know any of them before it, but afterwards we all knew each other quite well.
"It was a great series to be a part of."
French, who ticked off her maiden Group 1 win on New Year's Eve last year aboard Parisian Artiste in the Vicbred Super Series final at Melton, rated her Australasian Young Drivers Championship as possibly her finest moment in the sport.
No small feat given the highlights have come thick and fast in 2022, including country cup wins at Maryborough and Swan Hill aboard Parisian Artiste, partnering the same horse to a win interstate at Menangle and again in last weekend's Inter Dominion Grand Final, and Group 2 success in the Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship Final in February on La Serena.
"You don't realise yourself how big of an achievement it is until everyone recognises you and congratulates you in the days after the race," she said.
"I reckon nearly every person that walks past in the industry has congratulated me, which has been a huge thrill.
"It's a great thing to know that so many people are behind you and pay attention.
"I would love to represent Victoria again if the opportunity arose. It was quite a surprise when I got the phone call telling me I had been selected.
"I didn't really know what to expect going into it and how it works and how the other drivers operate.
"But I'm not going to complain one bit after taking the prize."
With driving assignments allocated randomly throughout the series, French found both irony and comfort in finding herself aboard a Bendigo-trained horse in the finale, albeit a 100-1 pop.
"The (Douglas) stable was very confident he was going to go well and he got the right run - I couldn't have asked for anything more," she said.
"The way the race was being run, being very hot-tempoed upfront, right throughout the race, not just early. If that was going to be the case, I was going to be a good chance late.
"That's how it turned out.
"(On the turn) I looked over my shoulder and everything was flat out except for my horse and the one on my back. I had that length advantage and that paid dividends."
French became the fourth female driver in a row to claim the championship and the first Victorian since fellow Bendigonian Ellen Tormey in 2012.
Her victory on Major Watson was her 74th this season, eclipsing last season's tally of 69, which followed 60 in 2019-20.
She will get the chance to add that haul in the countdown to the new year, hopefully in some big races, with a handful of her and Alex Ashwood's team striving to qualify for the rich Vicbred Super Series finals.
Their main hopes include the two-year-old trotting colt Stevie Gee, the four-year-old mare Tay Tay and the two-year-old filly Izarra.
"They all go pretty good. Obviously the fillies crop this year is next to none, they will just whack the boys," French said.
"Stevie Gee had some behavioural problems a few starts ago, but I think we are on top of it now.
"His last two starts have been good and going forward he should be able to put his best foot forward."
A winner of three straight races at Menangle during October and in his most recent start at Mildura earlier this month, Tay Tay won last year's Vicbred Silver pace.
One horse that won't be featuring during the series is Parisian Artiste, who has been sent to the spelling paddock following his sixth in the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship Grand Final behind Just Believe.
I'm not quite sure how to put it, but it was like making the impossible turn possible I guess.- Tayla French
Ashwood and French could not have been prouder with the four-year-old gelding's efforts throughout the three heats and grand final despite him at no stage being 100 per cent.
"He was very tired by the end it, but he still went super under the circumstances," French said.
"Obviously he's not 100 per cent and we've said that all through the series. It was a line-ball whether we ran him and we elected to. He hasn't disappointed himself or us whatsoever.
"We'll just look after him now and give him a little holiday before we start again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.