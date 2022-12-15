Bendigo Advertiser
Tayla French stamps class with Australasian Young Drivers Championship victory

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
IN YEARS to come, Tayla French will look back on 2022 as one of the most significant and satisfying of her burgeoning harness racing career.

