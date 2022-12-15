UTR players prepare for final round ahead of weekend playoffs

The final day of the round robin stage of the UTR Bendigo professional tennis tournament begins on Friday.
The field of players competing at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre will look for strong results to lock in their spots for the competition's playoffs which begin on Saturday.
During Thursday's matches Nicholas Jovanovski defeated Henry Lamchinniah in straight sets.
Jovanovski had no troubles in the first defeating his fellow countryman 6-3 before Lamchinniah fought hard in the second, however, he was too good and sealed the match 7-5.
In the women's competition, Tamara Bajagic had a tough battle with fellow Australian Tayla Stenta.
Bajagic was pushed right to the end of the first set but dug-deep to wrap it up at 7(7)-6(3).
She then put her foot down in the second to defeat Stenta 6-4 and secure the match.
The playoffs commence on Saturday and end on Sunday afternoon.
Playoffs will be single elimination matches and consist of five draws with four players within each and will be dependent on each players' final standing from the group phase.
All finals matches will be conducted as the best two out three sets.
Both men and women are competing for equal prize money, with finals winners earning $5300 AUD each and runners-up taking home close to $3000 each.
