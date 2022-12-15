The Country Fire Association (CFA) has announced a start date for another central Victorian area's fire danger period (FDP).
The FDP in the Macedon Ranges is set to begin at 1am on January 9, 2023.
Fire restrictions already apply across parts of Victoria and the CFA will be introducing further FDPs for municipalities in the coming weeks based on assessments of the amount of rain, grassland curing rate and local conditions.
CFA District 2 acting assistant chief fire officer Steve Alcock said widespread rainfall in winter and spring had led to high fuel loads across the region.
He said the region could expect to see significant grassfires to start the fire season.
"This year with the unseasonal weather conditions and with the approaching holiday season, we have decided to give the community as much notice as possible of the introduction of the FDP," Mr Alcock said.
"While municipalities and government agencies will be working to have fire prevention slashing works completed, we ask the community to also prepare their properties, reduce fuel loads and have their Bushfire Plan discussed and prepared within their family.
"This year in particular, we ask everyone to be aware of changes to the fire danger rating system, review and understand the new signs that are being installed and what action to take for each rating level.
"Above all, understand your individual fire risk, and prepare and plan accordingly."
The return of a La Nia weather pattern has led to widespread rainfall and flooding in parts of the state, particularly in October, however that doesn't mean communities can become complacent about the increasing fire risk this season.
More information and restrictions are published at cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-danger-period-restrictions.
Victorians can find out "Can I or Can't I?" information at cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
