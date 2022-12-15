Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Flood-affected farmers from Rochester and beyond receive charitable support

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballendella dairy farmer April Anderson with daughter Hazel drive a truck full of hay. Picture by Darren Howe

More than one thousand bales of hay have been distributed to flood-impacted farmers in Rochester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.