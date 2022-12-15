More than one thousand bales of hay have been distributed to flood-impacted farmers in Rochester.
Charity Rural Aid teamed up with Plymouth Brethren Christian Church's Rapid Relief Team for the buy a bale fundraiser, part of a Farmer's Community Connect event on Thursday.
Farmers could load up trucks with free feed-tested hay, connect to financial, mental health and veterinary support networks and enjoy a barbecue lunch.
Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said the event was a chance for farmers to come together for support.
"These floods have had unprecedented impact on rural Australians - families are losing their homes and livelihoods and entire towns are being wiped out," he said.
"It is difficult to measure the true toll the floods are taking, and will continue to take, on impacted farmers and communities - many of whom have experienced drought, bushfires and multiple flooding events in just the past four years.
"Our immediate concern is the mental health and wellbeing of families in the leadup to Christmas, however, once the emergency subsides, communities face a long and challenging road to recovery."
According to Mr Warlters, the floods impacted 500,000 hectares of farmland across Victoria and caused more than $5.5 billion in damages.
Rapid Relief Team operations manager Mick Dunn said it's important to show farmers support.
"Bushfires, pandemic and now floods - it's been a tough time to be working on the land," he said. "Farmers are the backbone of our regional communities and they deserve a hand up when they're down."
