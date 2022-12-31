Bendigo Advertiser
Murder tore Gold Rush family apart. Were the wrong people convicted?

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 31 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
A 19th century depiction of a goldfields burial (not connected to Alick Brown). Picture comes courtesy of the State Library of Victoria.

THE PUTRID stench of a dead man crept into every nostril, rendering Eaglehawk's Welcome Inn "almost unendurable", one journalist wrote 140 years ago as he tried vainly to breath through every hole bar those in his nose.

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

