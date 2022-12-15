Hepburn Shire Council is hopeful a review of the proposed Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector West project will uncover an alternative location for its 24-hectare terminal site.
Alternative options for the transmission line route will also be investigated following strong community opposition to the project.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said council supported reliable renewable energy, but any projects needed to be well thought out.
"These projects will be part of communities for decades to come," he said.
"They need to be well-planned and thought out. This has not been the case for VNI West nor the Western Renewables Link to date.
"We have worked closely with our community to oppose this project and this review is a positive sign that we may be listened to.
The project currently proposes high-capacity 500 kilovolt double-circuit overhead transmission lines connecting the Western Renewables Link in Victoria to Energy Connect in New South Wales.
It will also include a transmission line from Kerang, running through the Bendigo region to the proposed terminal station in the Hepburn Shire being constructed as part of the Western Renewables Link.
A 24-hectare transmission station is proposed for Mount Prospect - less than 15km from Daylesford and Creswick.
Cr Hood said the terminal site was set to be the size of 12 playing areas of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"The very large terminal station and power lines up to 80m high would be an incredible blight on our landscapes and have considerable adverse impacts on the highly-valuable and productive agricultural land in our shire," he said.
No decision has been made to change the proposed location, making council optimistic the review could lead to a rethink of the project.
The review is being led by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and Transgrid.
Hepburn Shire Council will work with AusNet and AEMO in reviewing the Western Renewables Link project, with Cr Hood reiterating the importance of meaningful engagement with impacted communities.
"We are grateful that levels of government are listening to our communities' concerns with this project and we'll be very interested in the alternative options they propose," he said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
