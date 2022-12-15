More recruits will soon be taking on life-saving jobs across regional Victoria as additional paramedics enter the workforce.
And for graduate paramedics like Maryborough's Lydia Barri, this news couldn't come at a better time.
After eight months on the job, Ms Barri said it's been the biggest whirlwind, but positive experience she's had.
"It's been a journey. It's been challenging, exciting and I've learnt so much," she said.
"There's so much support around me and I've loved it so far."
Ms Barry said she was always looking for a profession that would allow her to assist others.
"I always wanted to do something in the health industry and I was drawn to paramedicine because it's so challenging and complex," she said.
"Every day is so different and you're constantly learning, there's a lot of opportunity to grow as a professional paramedic."
Paramedics like Ms Barri will soon be joined by 631 new recruits thanks to a drive from the state government to get more life-savers into the field.
She said these new workers would be a great addition to any team.
"It's been a busy, busy time," Ms Barri said.
"Since the start of COVID-19, it's been a lot more busy so I think it's the perfect time to expand."
Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Thursday morning that the last batch of recruits would begin a four-week induction program on Monday, giving them the practical skills they need before they hit the road.
They will then be Medium Acuity Transport Services (MATS) paramedics and start in January at Eaglehawk, Wendouree, Shepparton and Traralgon.
"We'll keep delivering the resources and infrastructure our paramedics need, so they can keep delivering the best possible care to Victorians," Mr Andrews said.
"On top of recruiting more paramedics, we'll keep working in partnership with the workforce to deliver innovative and new ways to provide care as our ambos record demand."
MATS crews are dedicated for non-urgent calls, freeing up ambulances to respond to the most critical cases.
Providing care for Code 2 and 3 patients, MATS teams are making a real difference ensuring less-urgent calls get high expertise and care while reducing workload pressures being experienced by paramedics.
During their induction, graduate paramedics learn vital skills such as how to safely move and load patients to prevent injuries, respond to incidents of violence and driving ambulance vehicles to 'lights and sirens' cases.
Graduate paramedics become fully qualified over the course of the year.
After completing the Graduate Ambulance Paramedic (GAP) program, paramedics continue professional development and education for their entire careers.
In addition, 30 Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics have joined ranks this year including paramedics from New Zealand and Canada.
"Victoria has now recruited more than 1300 paramedics over the past two years to ensure that all Victorians can continue to get the lifesaving care they need, when they need it," Ambulance Services minister Gabrielle Williams said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
