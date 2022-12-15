WNBL: Undefeated Spirit take care of Flames in hard-fought win

Bendigo Spirit were pushed by the Sydney Flames right up until the final siren during the 10-point win on Wednesday night.
In front of their home crowd at Red Energy Arena for round six of the WNBL, Spirit extended their record to 7-0 after defeating the Flames for the third time this season, final scores 85-75.
However, the win certainly didn't come easy.
"Sydney are a tough, gritty and physical team that are able to extend pressure right up the floor," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"They did a great job of mixing up their defence which certainly gave us plenty of challenges and forced our players to make several big moves down the stretch."
Kereama said there were several elements of the Spirit's defensive system that weren't being executed to the best of the team's ability.
"We need to make improvements and I'd be lying if I said I was happy with how we defended during the game, we're a much better defensive team.
"There were some very small basic fundamental defensive principles that we should have been all over, but unfortunately they weren't executed to our usual standard."
Key differences in the teams' performances were evident with the Spirit out rebounding the Flames 44-32 and also on free-throws 13/16 to 8/13.
However, Flames made their mark with field goals and performed at 56.1 (23/41) percent accuracy and thanks to strong defence limited the Spirit to 39.3 per cent (22/56).
"Defence is always going to be our focus every single game," Kereama said.
"We can't allow teams to shoot more than 50 per cent from the field and expect to win.
"We were fortunate that we were able to get to the foul line a few times which we shot at 81 per cent with 19 offensive rebounds which was our saving grace."
Spirit captain Kelsey Griffin led the Spirit's scoring on 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Froling was next with 16 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Flames' Willoughby finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
The action off the court was just as heated as with only a couple of minutes remaining before half-time, Flames coach Shane Heal was given his second technical foul for the game and was ejected from the court by WNBL officials which left assistant Shelley Gorman in charge.
Spirit are on top of the ladder with an undefeated record and head into an eight-day break before their next match on Friday December 23 at Red Energy Arena.
"The group has earned the time off, we'll have a quick shoot and lift to recover and then rest over the weekend," Kereama said.
"We'll then get back to work next week and prepare for Southside."
Southside are currently fourth on the ladder with a 4-3 record, but will face the Capitals this Sunday ahead of their clash with the Spirit.
