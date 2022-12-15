CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
Wondering where to find all the great Christmas events? Check out our comprehensive list here.
This list will be updated when new events come in.
Our markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Fill your Christmas table with the freshest produce within the Bendigo region.
This market will include ham; vegetables and fruit; artisan cheeses; nuts; olives; honey; pan forte and much more.
There will also be Christmas treats like fruit mince tarts, shortbread, puddings and more.
Where: The Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, December 22, noon to 4pm.
Head to Malmsbury to stock of up on the freshest array of produce and items direct from farmers and makers, just in time for Christmas.
There will be plants, wine, fruits, vegetables, pickles, fruit cake, a CFA breakfast, Turkish food, dumplings, nuts, seeds and more.
All enquiries: 0416 620 221.
Where: Village Green, Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, December 18, 9am to 1pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
