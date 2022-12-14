LOOKING to keep yourself busy this week? Support your local communities and head to one of the events listed below.
PALLIATIVE CARE AUXILIARY FUNDRAISER
Help raise money for Bendigo Palliative Care Auxiliary Fundraiser with Peter Sheahan's Walk Up.
Celebrate this Christmas with an event that will feature all kinds of music.
There will be performances from Peter and Evelyn Sheahan, Kevin Moore, Leigh Bice, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, John K and Ken Bice.
There will also be poetry and yarns.
This event will also include a raffle.
Walk up artists welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
For table bookings, please phone Peter on 5446 3805 or 0400 076 634.
For meal bookings, please phone 5443 8166. Meals between noon and 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm.
Drinks at bar prices.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Please note date - Sunday, December 18, 1pm to 5pm
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC
The Bendigo Ballroom Dance Club Inc. will be hosting two festive dances this month.
On December 21, they will host their Christmas dance, taking place from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
On December 31, the dance will host a New Years Eve event, from 8pm until late.
Both events will have prizes and plenty of fun.
All are welcome to attend.
Where: Lockwood South Hall, Calder Alternative Highway.
When: December 21 and December 31.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SMALL ACTS MAKE A BIG IMPACT
Small Acts Make a Big Impact is a free painting workshop for women.
This event will feature a local artist who will help you to create a piece of art.
Inspiration will be drawn from the mural in Chancery Lane, which was created as part of the 'Small Acts Make a Big Impact' campaign.
To confirm attendance, please email:dafna@loteagency.com.au or register here.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, December 17, 11am to 1pm.
CINEMA POP-UP
Enjoy an outdoor movie with your family at Cinema Pop-Up.
This event will allow for picnics and provides a licenced bar and lollies.
Tickets must be booked online and are limited - click here.
Children have free entry, adults $5. VIP tickets also available, includes a covered bean bed, reserved spot and small popcorn for just $25.
Movies shown are as follows:
Where: 2 Walker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Saturday, December 15, 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
SUMMER IN THE PARKS
Bendigo's ever-popular Summer in the Parks is back for 2022-2023, featuring many community events for the whole family to enjoy.
Held through the summer months, December - February, these events are hosted by local community groups and organisations.
There will be live music, outdoor cinemas, exercise activities and much more.
Many events are free and others are low cost.
For the full timetable, click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: December, 2022 to February, 2023, various times.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
EXHIBITIONS
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
