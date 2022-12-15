Senior students across central and northern Victoria have been reveling in their future plans as they received the news they'd spent the year waiting for.
On Monday morning, many year 12 students woke to find their ATAR scores after weeks of VCE exams.
Classes from across the state were in the same boat, with a number of students topping their classes in their chosen subjects.
Former Pyramid Hill P-10 and now Boort District P-12 student Mitch Gunther was named dux of the school with an ATAR of 94.55.
He was closely followed by Fergus Bear with 94.45.
A school representative said there were three students in the 90s and half the cohort above 75.
Students achieved 13 study scores above 37.
"All students will be able to access preferred course choice," the spokesperson said.
"The school community is proud of the efforts of these young people as they battled COVID-19 and then floods across their senior schooling."
Meanwhile at East Loddon P-12 College in Dingee, two students received ATARs in the 90s with many other students achieving the scores they required for university entry in 2023.
The dux was Ciaran Gale, who achieved an ATAR of 91.75 and is planning to study a Bachelor of Science at Monash University.
OTHER STORIES:
Levi Ryan received a score of 90.3 and is still deciding between a double degree at La Trobe University in either criminology, psychological science and/or law.
Alicia Hay achieved a score of 85.75, gaining entry into a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at La Trobe University Bendigo through the Aspire (Early Entry) program.
Roscoe Calder achieved a score of 84.1 which will likely enable him to study a Bachelor of Science at Monash University.
Trista Wagner has achieve the ATAR score she requires to study a Bachelor of Illustration at the Univeristy of SA and already has an offer for Melbourne Polytechnic Bachelor of Illustration also.
Brodie Wagner has received an Aspire (Early Entry) program offer to study a Bachelor of Education.
Lachy Fletcher is considering his options and is likely to study either engineering or science at La Trobe University and Montana Twigg was fortunate to receive some time ago an early entrance offer with Australian Catholic University Ballarat to study a Bachelor of Nursing.
MORE NEWS: Man charged over alleged firewood fraud
"It is so exciting to see our students on their way to the careers of their dreams," a school spokesperson said.
The school also wished to recognise a number of students that received study scores in the 40s.
They included:
Students from Wycheproof P-12 College were recognised as the fifth highest government school in the state with 25 per cent of the study scores hitting 40 and over.
The Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority said 'the Wychie' was considered a small school with 19 students enrolled in year 12 subjects this year.
Joe Coles was named dux with an ATAR of 96.25.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.