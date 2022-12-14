Bendigo cyclists primed for historic Austral Wheel Race

Central Victorians are in action this weekend for the world's oldest track cycling race.
Among the athletes are Bendigo District Cycling Club's Blake Agnoletto and Alessia McCaig who are determined to do the region proud at the prestigious 125th edition of the Austral Wheel Race.
Agnoletto, who was competing off a mark of 40m at the time, heads into the weekend after a strong performance in the most recent running of the 2000m Austral when he finished runner-up to Dalton Stretton (105m) followed by Oliver Beddyn (60m) in third.
"Coming second was a surprise and I am sure this Austral is going to be a lot harder as there are a few more big names who will be competing such as Luke Plapp and Kel O'Brien," Agnoletto said.
In recent months Agnoletto's main focus has been on refining his ability as a road rider, however, the 20-year-old is ready for a challenge on the track at the Darebin International Sports Centre.
"My main goal has been on preparing for road nationals in January so I haven't been doing too much work on the track," he said.
"But heading into the Austral this year I feel like I have a strong base behind me which will help me go the distance and be able to endure races this weekend such as the national madison.
"I am backing myself. I know I've done the training and long stuff to make myself a lot more competitive."
Agnoletto will be racing within the elite men's division.
The Austral begins on Friday with most of the events being qualifiers for the main events held the following day.
On Saturday elite riders will compete in several UCI sprint, keirin, wheel race and madison events.
Alessia McCaig, who is competing within the women's elite division, heads into this year's race on the back of a confidence-building few months which includes gaining invaluable experience at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
"I've had a very solid training block during the past few months and I am hoping it all pays off and goes on show at the Austral," McCaig said.
"I feel like I have a lot more experience and maturity - physically, mentally and emotionally.
"The Commonwealth Games was a huge success for me, not necessarily on the bike, but definitely for myself as an individual."
McCaig was just 0.356 of a second away from winning a bronze medal in the women's team sprint at Birmingham.
There is also a strong contingent of riders from both the BDCC and Castlemaine Cycling Club that will be competing across multiple divisions.
