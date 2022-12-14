Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo cyclists primed for historic Austral Wheel Race

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 15 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Agnoletto and Alessia McCaig both head into this weekend's 125th edition of the Austral Wheel Race on the back of recent strong performances at events across the world.

Central Victorians are in action this weekend for the world's oldest track cycling race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.