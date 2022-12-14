Jets demolish Demons, Suns win thriller in BDCA Twenty20 action

Strathfieldsaye and Strathdale-Maristians were big winners in Wednesday night's BDCA Twenty20 action.
Strathfieldsaye humbled White Hills by 65 runs at Canterbury Park, while the Suns defeated Kangaroo Flat by six runs at the QEO.
The Jets' big win was set up by an impressive innings from marquee player Matt Hinks.
The loss of both openers for no score in the first over did little to hinder the Echuca all-rounder.
Hinks smashed 71 off just 44 balls, including five fours and four sixes.
His free-scoring allowed Tim Wood (29 off 17), Ben Devanny (20 off nine) and Chathura Damith (25 off 15) to play some quickfire cameos.
Bowling depth is the Demons' number one deficiency, particularly in the absence of captain Mitch Winter-Irving, and the Jets feasted on some poor bowling.
Largely thanks to Rhys Irwin (4-20), the Demons did a reasonable job in the latter overs to "restrict" the Jets to 9-188.
Under-16 player Oliver McMurray (2-31) did a good job on debut, picking up the key wicket of Wood.
White Hills' run chase was doomed when stand-in skipper Brayden Stepien (6) and marquee player Josh McDonald (3) both fell early.
Stepien tried to play a pull shot off Damith, but only managed to top-edge the ball to cover.
McDonald chopped a Campbell Love delivery the ball onto his stumps.
Gavin Bowles hit three sixes on his way to 57 off 47 balls, while Wian Van Zyl landed a couple of lofty blows in his 40 off 32 balls.
They made sure the night wasn't a total disaster for the Demons in terms of net run rate.
Love bowled with great accuracy and finished with the fine figures of 3-8 off four overs, while Chathura Damith (2-16) bowled well with the new ball.
At the QEO, Strathdale-Maristians' stand-in skipper Daniel Clohesy and Jake DeAraugo added a whirlwind 65 off the final 33 balls to lift their side to a competitive total of 4-155 against Kangaroo Flat.
Playing without Cam Taylor, Jack Neylon and Linton Jacobs, the Suns battled their way to 4-90 before Clohesy and DeAraugo went up a level.
Batting at number five instead of his regular opening position, Clohesy smashed five sixes in a stunning 48 not out off just 21 balls, while DeAraugo added 23 not out off 17 balls.
Sam Johnston opened the batting and compiled 35 off 38 balls against a consistent Roos' bowling attack that was minus Adam Burns.
Jake Klemm (1-17) and Kenny Beith (0-12) were hard to get away, while marquee player Luke Stagg took 2-37.
At 3-42 the Roos' run chase was in danger of falling apart.
Jake Klemm joined English import Daniel Pratt and they worked the Roos back into the game.
They added 52 for the fourth wicket before Pratt was run out for 43 off 38 balls.
The Roos needed 61 off the final 42 balls and Jake Klemm and Ryan O'Keefe had them on track to achieve the goal.
They mixed good placement with good running and cut the equation to 15 off the final 12 balls.
The penultimate over from Jake DeArugo swung the game back the Suns' way.
After a dot ball to start the over, DeAraugo (2-27) clean bowled Klemm (44 off 36) when he stepped across his stumps and attempted to work the ball to the leg side.
The Roos could only score four runs off the remaining four balls, leaving O'Keefe and Brent Hamblin with 11 runs to win off the final over.
That task got even harder when O'Keefe edged the first ball of Sam Johnston's over to keeper Matt Wilkinson and departed for 19.
Campbell Smith scored a single off the first ball he faced, but he was run out trying to complete a second the next delivery and Riley Burns was run out for a duck the following ball.
The Roos required nine runs off two balls, but they could only manage two runs and the Suns celebrated a hard-fought six-run win.
Teen Charlie Ryan (1-11) was impressive with the ball on debut for the Suns.
The BDCA T20 competition continues on Thursday night, with Sandhurst to play Bendigo United at the QEO from 6pm.
