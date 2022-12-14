Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Jets demolish Demons, Suns win thriller in BDCA Twenty20 action

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:06pm, first published December 14 2022 - 9:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye marquee player Matt Hinks put on a show with the bat against White Hills. Picture by Noni Hyett

Strathfieldsaye and Strathdale-Maristians were big winners in Wednesday night's BDCA Twenty20 action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.