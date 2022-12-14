Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Spirit survive tough contest from Flames to extend season record to 7-0

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 14 2022 - 9:17pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Spirit defeated the Sydney Flames 85-75 on Wednesday night to secure a clean 3-0 sweep against the Shane Heal-coached side during the 2022/23 WNBL season. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo Spirit have extended their season record to 7-0 after defeating the Sydney Flames on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.