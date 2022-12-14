Spirit survive tough contest from Flames to extend season record to 7-0

Bendigo Spirit have extended their season record to 7-0 after defeating the Sydney Flames on Wednesday night.
The 10-point 85-75 win at Red Energy Arena marked the third time the teams had encountered each other this season.
In similar fashion to the first two matches against Sydney, the win didn't come easy for the Spirit as they had to overcome a challenging outfit that tested them right up until the final buzzer.
Flames wasted no time and had an early jump in the first quarter leading by two points after around five minutes of play.
Spirit then picked up the pace and managed to bring the scores back to level at 23-all at the end of the first quarter.
The hosts finally started to break away on the scoreboard, which was boosted by a mammoth 13 points in the second quarter from Kelsey Griffin.
With only a couple of minutes remaining before half-time, Flames coach Shane Heal was given his second technical foul for the game and was ejected from the court by WNBL officials which left assistant Shelley Gorman in charge.
By the half-time buzzer it was the Spirit ahead 48-39.
It was in the third quarter that the Flames started to ignite again and were as close as one point behind the Spirit.
Scoring opportunities from Jocelyn Willoughby and Tiana Mangakahia helped get the lead back to the Flames, but a last-minute effort from Alicia Froling put the Spirit back ahead by four points heading into the final quarter, 63-59.
It wasn't long before Spirit started to feel the heat from Sydney who put up strong defence in addition to stylish scoring from former Spirit now Flames player Shyla Heal which brought it back to a two-point game with three minutes remaining.
Spirit then went on a scoring spree with contributions from Kelsey Griffin, Anneli Maley, Kelly Wilson and Froling to see out the game.
Griffin led the Spirit's scoring on 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Froling was next with 16 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Flames' Willoughby finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Maley finished with 14 points , seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Key differences in the teams' performances were evident with the Spirit out rebounding the Flames 44-32 and also on free-throws 13/16 to 8/13.
However, Flames made their mark with field goals and performed at 56.1 (23/41) percent accuracy and thanks to strong defence limited the Spirit to 39.3 per cent (22/56).
The Spirit's next game is back at Red Energy next Friday, December 23 when they host the Southside Flyers.
