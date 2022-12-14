The makeup of Victoria's new upper house should see the government able to enact its agenda more easily than in the previous parliament, commentators say.
But according to new Northern Victoria Region MP Georgie Purcell, that might mean negotiating on a range of left-wing issues the cross-bench have been elected to pursue.
While Labor has three fewer Legislative Council seats than in the parliament elected in 2018, the political composition of the new crossbench will mean a more sympathetic outlook on the government's legislation, La Trobe politics expert Ian Tulloch believes.
Labor lost three upper house seats in November's election - including one in the Northern Victoria Region, which MP Mark Gepp retired from - giving the party a total of 15 seats, while the Coalition, which gained two Liberal and one National upper house MP, has 14.
Despite Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party winning a seat in the parliament for the first time - in Northern Victoria Region - the political persuasion of the minor parties shifted overall to the left, with the Greens increasing their tally from one to four and the newly established Legalise Cannabis party picking up two seats.
The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile dropped from two seats to one, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party lost all three of its seats and "micro-parties" Transport Matters and Sustainable Australia were also dealt out of the equation.
"To get their legislation through Labor needs the support of six minor party representatives.
"They should get it through without a problem," ," adjunct research fellow in politics at La Trobe Ian Tulloch said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Freshly declared Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell sees the upper house dynamics as positive for her party's agenda.
"While the crossbench is going to be significantly more left leaning, Labor now needs six votes to pass any of their bills," the Kyneton resident said.
"So they're going to have to establish I think a very sort of open and proactive working relationship with the crossbenchers who are willing to do so, and I'm definitely willing to do so.
"I think the government has made some really good commitments that will be part of the legislative agenda this term but I need them to come to the table on some of the really important animal issues that the majority of Victorians support and want them to enact."
Primary among these is the cancellation of the 2023 duck shooting season and an eventual end to duck shooting altogether.
Putting an end to jumps racing is also high on the AJP agenda.
And Ms Purcell said her party would be happy to support changes pursued by Legalise Cannabis Victoria.
Northern Victoria Region's other new locally-based MP, The Nationals' Gaelle Broad, said she was honoured to be elected to represent a party that has "a very strong future" as well as a long history.
"It's definitely a party that recognises the significance of agriculture but knows there's a lot more to regional Victoria as well," the Bendigo resident said.
Ms Broad, who has run twice previously in Victorian elections and at one time served in a senior role in the office of federal Nationals MP Bridget McKenzie, would be learning a lot about the processes of government.
"But I'll be focused on representing the region and doing everything I can to be a strong voice in parliament," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.