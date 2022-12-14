Strauch misses world title semi-final berth by narrowest of margins

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke at the World Short Course Championships by an agonising 0.02 of a second.
Needing to finish inside the top 16 times to make her way into Wednesday night's semi-finals, Strauch swam a time of 1:05.30 in Wedensday afternoon's heats at the Melbourne Sports Aquatic Centre.
That left her 0.02 of a second behind 16th-ranked swimmer Chang Yang of China.
Strauch was the highest-placed of the two Australians in the event, with Chelsea Hodges 26th nin 1:06.29.
Strauch is back in the pool on Friday for the heats of the 200m breaststroke.
The 50m breaststroke heats are scheduled for Saturday, while there is also a chance she'll swim in the 4x100m medley on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.