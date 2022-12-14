Bendigo Advertiser

Strauch misses world title semi-final berth by narrowest of margins

Updated December 14 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
Jenna Strauch is representing Australia at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke at the World Short Course Championships by an agonising 0.02 of a second.

