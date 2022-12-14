Be.Bendigo wants local residents to consider supporting smaller local businesses throughout this festive season.
According to the chamber of commerce, small businesses are crucial to helping Bendigo's economy recover from COVID-19 disruptions and vital to providing employment for local people.
"Shopping locally for Christmas - from Bendigo and regional businesses - not only has a significant impact for those businesses, but can also be a way to celebrate a very local Christmas", Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said.
"Local shops often sell locally made or locally grown produce and other goods, so are a great way to give unique gifts at Christmas. With a great range of artisan clothing and other retailers, food and wine producers and specialist suppliers, it is easy to find something special for almost everyone this Christmas."
Mr Herbert said there are plenty of "Bendigo-made" gifts available for shoppers, including clothes, artworks, chocolate and wine. Be.Bendigo is also advocating for the "personalised service" received when shopping in store, highlighting the relationship between small business owners and customers.
"And if the prospect of cooking Christmas lunch just won't fit into your busy schedule, where better than our City of Gastronomy to book a hospitality venue for a stress-free celebration, or collect the pre-prepared ingredients for a relaxed day at home", Mr Herbert said.
Local shops often sell locally made or locally grown produce- Rob Herbert
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.