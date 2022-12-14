Santa Claus and his elf swapped the sleigh for a helicopter on Wednesday to the delight of hundreds of Elmore and Rochester primary school students.
Electricity distributor Powercor lent one of its helicopters to Father Christmas to spread some joy after a tough year for many families in the area impacted by flooding.
Throughout the year, Powercor uses helicopters fitted with advanced Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to scan powerlines to accurately identify the distances between trees and wires.
This information is fed back to experienced teams that cut the vegetation away from powerlines to keep the network and community safe.
Access to all areas wouldn't be possible without local communities playing host to helicopter operations.
Powercor's vegetation management program is the largest in the state, inspecting and managing vegetation across more than 70,000km of powerline and about 570,000 powerline spans through central, northern and western Victoria, including across hazardous bushfire risk areas.
Hundreds of students gathered as Santa and his senior elf touched down at the Elmore Recreation Reserve in the Powercor chopper bearing gifts to thank the community and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
