Powercor helicopter helps Santa spread goodwill to flood-affected communities

By David Chapman
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 10:00am
Santa Claus gives Rochester Primary School prep student Jack Bunce a hug after landing in the Power helicopter at Elmore yesterday. Picture by Noni Hyett.

Santa Claus and his elf swapped the sleigh for a helicopter on Wednesday to the delight of hundreds of Elmore and Rochester primary school students.

