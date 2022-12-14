Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk Film Festival returns to Star Cinema for second year

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
Star Cinema business manager Martin Myles is excited for the return of the Eaglehawk Film Festival. Picture by Darren Howe

AFTER a successful first outing earlier this year, the Eaglehawk Film Festival will return to Star Cinema in January.

