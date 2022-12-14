AFTER a successful first outing earlier this year, the Eaglehawk Film Festival will return to Star Cinema in January.
Star Cinema business manager Martin Myles said after the festival's debut, organisers were able to better prepare for the second year.
"We learnt a lot from the first festival and this has helped us to finesse round two," he said.
"(We want to) offer something new as an alternative to the 'standard' film festival model. With each new year and theme, we put together a program of hand-picked titles and include as much diversity as possible in terms of culture, era and genre."
The 2023 program was launched this week with the films selected focusing on the theme of 'alone'.
"Going to the cinema is one of those universally accepted things that it's okay to do on your own and for some it's a preference," Mr Myles said.
"Over the years the state of being alone has been called upon time and again by writers and filmmakers. It's an evocative theme and is certainly not necessarily synonymous with being lonely."
Leading the films selected for the second Eaglehawk Film Festival is little-known American film Alone (1997) starring James Earl Jones, E Begley Jnr, Chris Cooper and Shelley Duvall and written by Oscar-winner Horton Foote.
Films dating back to the 1930s will also feature from countries including Russia, Germany, Spain, United States, China, France and Turkey.
The festival is a pinnacle event for Star Cinema which also hosts the Alliance Francaise French Film Festival in April, the Melbourne International Film Festival in August and its very own Bendigo Festival of Australian Film in November.
"I have always had an ambition for Star Cinema that it be known as a festival destination and that we attract people from central Victoria and further afield," Mr Myles said.
"Some people have asked me why an Eaglehawk film festival, and not Bendigo? There are a few reasons but mainly, Star Cinema is in Eaglehawk and I want the wonderful Eaglehawk community to embrace this event as their own and be proud of it."
The Eaglehawk Film Festival will run from January 13 to 16 with eight films selected for the program. Visit www.eaglehawkfilmfestival.com for the full program or to book tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
