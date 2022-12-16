If you see a mural around regional Victoria, there's a decent chance it was created by Troy Firebrace.
The Yorta Yorta man, born in Shepparton, has pieces located across Bendigo and beyond, from La Trobe University, to various primary schools and even the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal building in Melbourne.
Firebrace studied visual arts after completing high school, and after exhibiting in galleries such as Kaiela Arts Shepparton, the Melbourne museum and Dudley House his work started to gain attention.
Walking through the Bendigo Library, his latest piece is instantly recognisable.
The eight-metre long work was inspired by the Bendigo Creek and leads to the library's native aquarium, which is part of a conservation project for small fish in the creek.
"The idea of this project is to bring the Bendigo Creek into the library and start that conversation around what the creek could and should look like," Firebrace said. "The artwork is inspired by the interaction the creek has with the environment.
"As you follow through the creek on the window it kind of shifts and changes depending on the season.
"Throughout the artwork it tells a story about when the floods come in, when flowers start to develop and there's a section there that represents the harvest point where we come together as a community and celebrate along the creek."
Bendigo Library manager Robin Pearson is also hoping the artwork leads to conversations about Bendigo's Traditional Owners.
"This incredible piece really brightens our children's space," he said. "But more than that, it's going to help build awareness about the Bendigo Creek and the Traditional Owners of the land on which the library stands - the Dja Dja Wurrung.
"We've had lots of people ask about it, and it's only been up for a couple of weeks.
"We hope these conversations continue and look forward to working with the local First Nations community on associated programs and events to deepen our understanding."
As an Aboriginal artist, Firebrace said his work is inspired by the natural environment and his connection to country.
"The Bendigo Creek back in the day was a nourishing waterway, it did a lot for the landscape, it filled up the ponds, it rejuvenated the landscape and provided a lot for Aboriginal people living along the waterways and creek beds," he said.
"In Aboriginal culture country is at the front of our minds, in our decisions day to day and how we are either elevating the country or giving people the chance to ask questions.
"It's instilling that importance of the natural landscape. We often forget we're creatures of earth, we're not above it all, we need to work with mother nature, Earth and country to ensure prosperity not just for our generation but for the next."
He said he strives to combine traditionally Aboriginal stories and practices with contemporary culture, and providing opportunities for education gives his work meaning.
"For me as an Aboriginal person, giving back to community and giving people an opportunity to educate around my culture... it's very fulfilling, it's what drives [me]."
Firebrace said while it's important people who haven't been exposed to Aboriginal culture have opportunities to learn, it's also important for people to be able to relate own lives and traditions to his work.
"It's about [asking] 'what are you going to take away from it?'," he said.
"I don't want you to feel as if it's a pretty picture, I want you to take away a story, what is represents to you and where do you fit within that story and how can you learn from it."
Firebrace is always experimenting, with different techniques, media and subject matter.
He has ventured into projection work with the Djaara Lights project that still remains on Oscars Walk in Bendigo's CBD.
He said he's always looking at ways to develop his work and discover something brand new.
"There are times where you hate it, and I cherish those moments because it's a challenging moment but also I cherish the moments where you succeed in creating something," he said.
"To develop as an artist you have to practice trial and error, you have to be inspired by what you see, whether it's other artists or the environment and country."
Firebrace said he has a "heap of murals" in the works, including at Anglicare residential houses, and the new law courts and Bendigo GovHub Galkangu buildings.
