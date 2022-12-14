Three teams undefeated after two rounds of EVCA T20

Mandurang, United and Marong are well-placed after two rounds of the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition.
All three teams have 2-0 records after recording victories on Tuesday night.
The signing of Zimbabwean international Regis Chakabva as a marquee player proved to be fruitful for Mandurang.
Chakabva held the Mandurang innings together against West Bendigo with a classy 64 off 44 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.
From a precarious 3-46, Chakabva and Beau Clements (30 not out off 20 balls) ensured the home side compiled a competitive 7-151.
Brent Bogaski (3-18) and Kane Newton (2-18) did a great job with the ball for the Redbacks.
West Bendigo's run chase started at a snail's pace and that put paid to the Redbacks' winning chances.
They were 1-0 after two deliveries, 2-12 after six overs and 3-23 off nine overs.
Marquee player Chathura Damith lifted the run rate with 62 off 39 balls, including five fours and five sixes.
Mitch Davey made an unbeaten 30 off 36 balls in West Bendigo's total of 5-119.
After losing to Marong in round one, West Bendigo is now out of contention for the final.
The defending champion United Tigers survived a scare against California Gully.
Chasing the Cobras' modest total of 9-126, the Tigers slumped to 6-62.
Tom Calvert and marquee player Liam Smith steadied the ship with a 58-run stand before Smith fell for 16 off 12 balls.
Calvert (37 not out off 27 balls) and Alex Code (six not out) saw the Tigers home in the final over.
Luke Hickman (3-24) did a great job with the ball for the Cobras.
Earlier in the evening, Cal Gully made a bright start to be 1-55, but the home side lost 4-11 and the momentum swung United's way.
Ashley Murtagh (2-27) picked up the vital wickets of Cobras' marquee player Wian Van Zyl (39 off 25 balls) and Geoff West (10), before Liam Smith had the Gully middle and lower order in a spin.
The left-arm spinner claimed 3-11 off his four overs, while Harry Whittle took 2-12 off three overs.
Bendigo Strikers put in a gallant performance in their first ever EVCA Twenty20 game.
The Strikers' cause wasn't helped by the fact Marong drafted in BDCA great Adam Burns as its marquee player.
Facing Adam Burns with a four-piece ball on turf is a difficult task let alone when he has a two-piece ball in his hand.
Firstly, Burns was the glue for Marong with the bat.
As wickets fell regularly around him, Burns top-scored with 26 in a team total of 7-91.
Jomy Antony (2-13) and Jinu Joy (2-17) bowled tightly for the Strikers.
Burns weaved his magic with the ball by taking two wickets in the opening over.
He conceded just three runs in his four overs, took a catch and executed a run out.
Jack Murphy (3-22) did the damage through the middle of the innings as the Panthers dismissed the Strikers for 70.
Strikers' skipper Albin Benny top-scored with a well-made 31.
The EVCA T20 competition resumes on Tuesday, January 10, with three matches scheduled - United v Axe Creek, Sedgwick v West Bendigo and Bendigo Strikers v Mandurang.
