Three teams undefeated after two rounds of EVCA T20

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 14 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 3:12pm
California Gully's Geoff West. Picture by Adam Bourke

Mandurang, United and Marong are well-placed after two rounds of the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition.

