Anthony Crossland targets turnaround with Rules Dont Apply

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 16 2022 - 9:40am, first published 8:13am
Rules Dont Apply, trained and driven by Anthony Crossland, on the inside gets the better of Majestuso in one of this year's heats of the Group 1 Great Southern Star at Melton. The pair will be rivals again in Saturday night's Group 1 Bruce Skeggs Memorial Cranbourne Cup. Picture by Stuart McCormick

DESPITE a pair of runs under his belt this campaign, Anthony Crossland concedes his stable star Rules Dont Apply will be pretty much starting afresh in this Saturday night's Group 1 Cranbourne Trotters Cup (2555m).

Local News

