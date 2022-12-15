DESPITE a pair of runs under his belt this campaign, Anthony Crossland concedes his stable star Rules Dont Apply will be pretty much starting afresh in this Saturday night's Group 1 Cranbourne Trotters Cup (2555m).
The lightly-raced Group 1 winning gelding's chances in his last two runs took a nosedive when he broke at both Melton and Shepparton, much to the Junortoun-based trainer's frustration and puzzlement.
That's why Crossland is viewing this weekend's Cup test as a virtual first-up assignment.
"He's come back this time and has always been looking good. I was really happy with the way he's been coming along," he said.
"The first time back he made a bit of a break and galloped. More so he was crowded in among them and it was a little bit hard to see with the poor weather. It wasn't 100 per cent his fault.
"The last time it was a bit of a puzzle as to why he broke, but basically we need to get him doing it right on the park.
"Saturday night, even though it's 2555m, he's pretty much first-up still.
"And he missed a week's racing, so at this point he's likely going to need it (the run). But we're hoping he does everything right and is running on at the finish."
Crossland is confident Rules Dont Apply - a winner of nine of his 28 career starts and $143,620 in stakes - can regain the form that saw him notch Group 1 success as a four-year-old in last year's Vicbred Super Series on New Year's Eve and in his heat of the Great Southern Star a little over a month later.
"I think we all know, at his best, he's a match for the best. But he is a hard horse to get at his best," he said.
"Having said that, he's still quite inexperienced to the other horses he's been racing as I have been looking after him, but hopefully in time that all works itself out.
"At the moment it's an up and down road with him, but I'm intent on getting it right."
A crack Cup field will include four contenders who contested last weekend's Inter Dominion Trotting Championship Grand Final, headed by the runner-up Majestuoso, Ofortuna (seventh), Sleepee (eighth) and the Ross Graham-trained Nephew Of Sonoko.
There will be no shortage of Bendigo region contenders with Rules Dont Apply and Nephew Of Sonoko joined by the Shaun and Jason McNaulty-trained Travel Bug and Sundons Courage (Chris Angove), who is coming off a second last weekend in the Group 2 Sundons Gift Trotters Free-For-All.
After Saturday, Crossland is eagerly anticipating next Monday's heats of the Vicbred Super Series for two-year-old trotting fillies at Maryborough with the impressive last-start winner Salski.
The exciting daughter of Canadian sire What The Hill and the Sundon NZ mare Donski has placed top-two in her only two starts to date at Maryborough and Kilmore.
