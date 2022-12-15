Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk squad secures Frank Hein snooker championship honours

Updated December 15 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Eaglehawk captain Jamie Murray accepts the 2022 Frank Hein Trophy from the late former CSBC president's wife Jen Hein. Picture supplied

Eaglehawk secured the 2022 Frank Hein Championship in a contested battle on Saturday night at the Castlemaine War Memorial Billiards and Snooker Club Hall.

