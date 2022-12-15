Eaglehawk squad secures Frank Hein snooker championship honours

Eaglehawk secured the 2022 Frank Hein Championship in a contested battle on Saturday night at the Castlemaine War Memorial Billiards and Snooker Club Hall.
The tournament's format was a team-based round robin that ended in a nail-biting match.
Sandhurst's Shane Preece fought back to level his match with Castlemaine's Pearse Casey 1-1, which paved the way for Eaglehawk to take the championship with a total of 17 frames.
The outcome of the match would see Eaglehawk take the championship by one frame from Castlemaine.
Sandhurst were third finishing with a total of 12 frames.
Eaglehawk's Alan Croft made the highest break during the course of the tournament with a 40.
Among the higher ranks, three players Orrin Bester (Eaglehawk), David De Grandi (Castlemaine) and Glenn Purdy (Sandhurst) all finished with 5-3 records, while Croft (Eaglehawk), Pearse Casey (Castlemaine) and Shane Preece (Sandhurst) all tied on 5-3 in the second-ranked level.
In the third level of competitors Jamie Murray (Eaglehawk) was successful with a 7-1 record, closely followed by Aaron Judah (Castlemaine) on 6-2 and Anthony McNamara (Golden Square) 5-3.
The tournament was created as a way to increase the skills of existing snooker players across central Victoria and to also create more interest in the sport.
It's named in honour of the late and former Castlemaine Billiards and Snooker Club president Frank Hein.
His legacy lives on forever and in attendance was Frank's wife Jen who presented the prestigious trophy to Eaglehawk captain Jamie Murray.
The 2022 tournament was the second in its history and this year included five clubs in total: Eaglehawk, Golden Square, VRI, Sandhurst and Castlemaine.
Castlemaine Billiards Snooker Club president Pearse Casey was thrilled with the success of the tournament and thanked all teams for participating in the championship.
