A COLLABORATION between two Long Gully groups will see the premiere of a new Christmas event next week.
St Matthew's Church and the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre will present the first Long Gully Community Carols next Wednesday, December 21.
The carols event will see the Gorgeous Voices choir and the Giggles and Sing group perform on the night.
St Matthew's community worker Dave Fagg said he hoped to see dozens of people at the event.
"I would be rapt if we had 100 people," he said. "It's entirely possible that some people who normally would go to the Eaglehawk carols might come to the Long Gully one.
"On social media we have seen a really positive response and we are about to do a letterbox drop, so I expect it will be positive.
"At St Matthew's we have run a few larger events and found people want to connect."
Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Kerry Parry said the event would be a great opportunity to gather with others.
"We thought it was time that Long Gully had its own Christmas celebration," she said.
Along with the two singing groups performing traditional carols for everyone to sing along to there will be free wood-fired pizza and a free barbecue.
Mr Fagg said St Matthew's and Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre had been working closely on a number of events.
"We are beginning to collaborate a lot more," he said. "This was a good chance to do something again and do something to bring the community together.
"Other things we have done have been the community gardens and food relief. Both of those are going well."
The Long Gully Community Carols is on December 21 at St Matthew's Church, 153 Eaglehawk Road, Long Gully, from 5pm to 7pm. Visit www.facebook.com/godfoodpeople for more.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
