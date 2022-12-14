Catherine McAuley College students have rallied to buy Christmas gifts for their Rochester counterparts who have been attending the school since floods ravaged their town.
CMC students fundraised $6500 to purchase 160 gifts for all kids who have been attending the school since October.
Principal Brian Turner said the children were motivated to show their support after hearing some kids may not have something under the Christmas tree as a result of the floods.
He said Rochester students had been a welcome addition to the school this term.
"Today is the culmination of a farewell but also a recognition and a thank you for their contribution to our community," he said.
"They've been such an inspiration with their resilience, perseverance and enthusiasm. They've just been a shining light for our year.
"Our community's generated some generous support for them with gifts, but also FoodShare and a whole range of other organisations and agencies this year to make sure we can contribute something to their wellbeing and enjoyment of Christmas."
Some CMC students travel from Rochester everyday, Mr Turner said, while some have younger siblings who couldn't attend their own school due to the floods.
"It's a gesture from us to them and acknowledgement of our concern for their community as another Catholic school but also a close neighbour of us here," he said.
"[The] students initiated most of it, and staff and families have been enormously supportive to make sure these kids have some sense of normality and joy of Christmas."
Catherine McAuley College also hosted VCE students from Swan Hill and Echuca during the exam period.
St Joseph's Rochester students are expected to recommence at their school at the start of next year.
