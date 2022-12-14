Bendigo Advertiser
St Joseph's Rochester students receive Christmas gifts from Catherine McAuley College community

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 3:30pm
St Joseph's Rochester students received gifts from Catherine McAuley College students who have been hosting them following October's floods. Picture by Darren Howe

Catherine McAuley College students have rallied to buy Christmas gifts for their Rochester counterparts who have been attending the school since floods ravaged their town.

