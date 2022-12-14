Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Harrison, Bailey earn Bendigo cycling club championship honours

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:25pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curtis Harrison leads on the final sprint from Ronan Teese and Connor Sens en route to winning the 2022 Bendigo District Cycling Club's men's road championship. Picture by Richard Bailey

A strong field of Bendigo District Cycling Club riders tackled the roads of Harcourt North at the weekend while vying for championship honours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.