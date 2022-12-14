Harrison, Bailey earn Bendigo cycling club championship honours

A strong field of Bendigo District Cycling Club riders tackled the roads of Harcourt North at the weekend while vying for championship honours.
In total there were three championship divisions in action for men, women and masters.
In the men's competition Curtis Harrison took the crown in a sprint finish from Ronan Teese and Connor Sens.
The men's over eight laps (93.6km) race began with a powerful field of 17 riders, which also included the masters division.
The conditions were warm but a strong northerly wind proved to be one of the biggest challenges of the day.
Teese set the pace right from the start but was swiftly caught up to by Angus Gill and Sens with the main trailing by around 30 seconds.
By lap three of the Harcourt circuit the leading three's gap had been reduced which opened the window for Nate Hadden to attack and break away, however the fast-moving peloton was quickly back with him.
By this stage of the race eventual champion Harrison encountered mechanical trouble with a rear axle bolt coming loose, but he was quickly saved by the commissaries.
Once he was back in the race he then made the move of the day during the climb up towards the hall which saw him break away again with both Teese and Sens
The three worked together to build up a gap of 45 seconds and on the final bell they were one minute and 25 seconds ahead with just 11.7km left in the fight for the championship title.
Teese made one attempt at an attack on the final climb but was quickly covered by both Harrison and Sens..
Harrison was too good in the final sprint and secured the championship.
Jarrod Moroni was first across the line to seal the masters championship title.
In the women's race over five laps (58.5km total), defending champion Courtney Sherwell was the star to beat.
The race was decided with a stunning sprint finish which saw Sherwell overtaken by the up-and-coming Belinda Bailey who sealed the win, Haylee Jack was third across the line.
This coming weekend the club returns to Harcourt for the Christmas Classic which includes races for both seniors and juniors.
