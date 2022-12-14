Bendigo Advertiser
Diggers demolish Roos and close in on top four

Updated December 14 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 12:30pm
South Bendigo's Ann Howe bowls in her side's big win over Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Darren Howe

Eaglehawk goes into the Christmas break with a handy lead at the top of the midweek pennant bowls ladder.

