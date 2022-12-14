Diggers demolish Roos and close in on top four

Eaglehawk goes into the Christmas break with a handy lead at the top of the midweek pennant bowls ladder.
The Borough's impressive eight-shot win over Golden Square, combined with Kangaroo Flat's shock heavy loss to South Bendigo, saw Eaglehawk move 14 points clear of the Roos.
Kangaroo Flat had its worst performance of the season - an 82-43 drubbing from South Bendigo.
The Diggers moved to within five points of the top four in fifth place.
Five rounds remain when play resumes on January 16 and the pressure is now on Golden Square, Inglewood and Kangaroo Flat to remain in the top four.
DIVISION ONE
Golden Square 47 lt Eaglehawk 55. Brad Marron 16 dr Kaye Rowe 16, Tayla Marron 14 lt Phil Godkin 19, Jule Ross 17 lt Simon Carter 20.
White Hills 55 lt Bendigo East 56. Jim Brennan 13 lt Rob Clough 21, Steve O'Bree 21 d Todd Matthews 19, Jan O'Bree 21 d Benn Probert 16.
Bendigo 59 d Inglewood 50. Lee Harris 28 d Lindsay Kelly 12, Vicki Greenwood 12 lt Laurie Witham 20, Peter O'Neil 19 d Robert Day 18.
South Bendigo 82 d Kangaroo Flat 43. Matt Robertson 25 d Torie Babitsch 16, David White 34 d Eric White 10, Daryl Rowley 23 d Phil Jennings 17.
Ladder: Eaglehawk 102, Kangaroo Flat 88, Inglewood 81, Golden Square 76, South Bendigo 71, Bendigo East 69, Bendigo 47, White Hills 42.
DIVISION TWO
Harcourt 57 d Golden Square 50, Bendigo East 43 lt Woodbury 75, Castlemaine 71 d Bendigo 51, Kangaroo Flat 64 d Heathcote 42.
Ladder: Bendigo East 96, Harcourt 90, Castlemaine 83, Golden Square 76, Woodbury 71, Kangaroo Flat 68, Bendigo 49, Heathcote 43.
DIVISION THREE
Golden Square 41 lt Marong 70, Woodbury 43 lt Bendigo East 62, Eaglehawk 63 dr Castlemaine 63, Strathfieldsaye 89 d Kangaroo Flat 25.
Ladder: Marong 115, Strathfieldsaye 102, Castlemaine 77, Bendigo East 75, Golden Square 68, Eaglehawk 59, Woodbury 40, Kangaroo Flat 40.
DIVISION FOUR
Harcourt 60 d Golden Square 42, Dingee 67 d White Hills 42, Calivil/Serpentine 52 d Bendigo VRI 50, Campbells Creek 41 lt South Bendigo 69.
Ladder: South Bendigo 122, Golden Square 92, White Hills 75, Calivil/Serpentine 69, Harcourt 68, Dingee 66, Bendigo VRI 46, Campbells Creek 38.
DIVISION FIVE
White Hills 40 d Eaglehawk 32, Bridgewater 31 lt Inglewood 46, Bendigo East 38 lt South Bendigo 40, Strathfieldsaye 24 lt Bendigo 44.
Ladder: Inglewood 92, White Hills 84, South Bendigo 83, Strathfieldsaye 67, Bridgewater 53, Bendigo 50, Bendigo East 48, Eaglehawk 27.
DIVISION SIX
North Bendigo 39 d White Hills 37, Bendigo East 29 lt Woodbury 50, South Bendigo 21 lt Marong 52, Golden Square 37 d Strathfieldsaye 27.
Ladder: North Bendigo 110, Golden Square 95, White Hills 75, Marong 63, South Bendigo 51, Bendigo east 45, Woodbury 38, Strathfieldsaye 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.