Cripps, Kelly win latest legs in series

UNIVERSITY'S David Cripps and Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly were victorious in the latest heats of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes raced at Flora Hill.
A field of nine contested the 3000m on the Retreat Road track.
Cripps beat the 12-minute mark as he completed seven-and-a-half laps in the windy conditions in 11:55 as Thomas and Vanessa Garry were second and third in times of 12:44 and 13:00.
It was a testing night in the 5000m showdown of 12-and-a-half laps in which Kelly reigned supreme in 20:11 from Larry Abel, 23:38, and Eaglehawk's Casey Crapper, 25:26.
Bendigo Little Athletics was to the fore in the 1000m as the in-form Mila Childs charged to another victory in 3:43 from Florence Lapthorne, 4:09, and Milanke Haasbroek, 4:14.08.
Racing on invitational basis, Jack Norris ran the two-and-a-half laps as did Louis Lapthorne from Bendigo Little Athletics.
Results from Tuesday's racing at Flora Hill:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; Eh Eaglehawk; Uni. Bendigo University; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
David Cripps, 51, Uni. 11:55.28; Thomas Garry, 30, Inv. 12:44.13; Vanessa Garry, 30, Inv. 13:00.12; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 13:12.22; Lisa Wilkinson, 54, Uni. 13:25.91; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 14:20.21; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 14:24.04; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:35.91; Justine Babitsch, 49, Inv. 16:12.79.
Mixed 5000m:
Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 20:11.72; Larry Abel, 57, Inv. 23:38.76; Casey Crapper, 35, Eh 25:26.10; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 25:50.18.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:43.92; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 4:09.71; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 4:14.08; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:18.94; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 4:37.62.
Final leg in the series for this year will be run next Tuesday when athletes race 5000m, 3000m or 1000m from 7pm.
Entries close at 8pm on Monday via the Athletics Bendigo website.
After a break for Christmas and New Year, the Tuesday Night Series will return on January 3 at the Flora Hill track.
