Police in central and northern Victoria are busily working to find the culprits from a number of burglaries across the region.
Bendigo police are on the look-out for a 2013 Black Jeep Cherokee that was stolen from the driveway of a Huntly residence between the November 9 and 11.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may be able to recall times and dates of sightings of this vehicle.
Contact the Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300 if you have any information that may assist with this investigation.
Meanwhile, Campaspe police are investigating a burglary and theft of firearms from a few months ago.
The incident occurred on Mologa-Durham Ox Road, Mologa - near Mitiamo - between the August 15 and September 15 this year.
Police seek the assistance of the public who may have information to assist in the investigation and recovery of stolen firearms.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
