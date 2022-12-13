Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Public assistance needed to solve burglaries across northern and central Victoria

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2013 Black Jeep Cherokee that was stolen from the driveway of a Huntly. Picture by Victoria Police

Police in central and northern Victoria are busily working to find the culprits from a number of burglaries across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.