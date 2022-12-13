WRITERS are being encouraged to put pen to paper for an annual short story and poem competition.
The Mulga Bill Writing Award is calling for entries from writers of all skills levels from any where in the country.
Run by Goldfields Libraries and Eaglehawk Festivals this year's theme wants writers to be inspired by the theme of gold.
Categories are open for poems of 25 lines or less and short stories up to 2000 words.
Prizes awarded to the best two in each category with Bendigo author and writer Lauren Mitchell judging the short stories and award-winning poet and writer Lorraine Marwood selecting the poetry winners.
The best short story will get a prize of $500 with $150 going to second place. The winning poem will get $200 with $50 going for the runner up.
Mulga Bill Writing Award entries close March 3, 2023, with winners to be announced at the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival.
Visit www.ncgrl.vic.gov.au/mulgabillwritingaward for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
