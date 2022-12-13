Federal MP Lisa Chesters has welcomed the appearance this week at the Robodebt Royal Commission of ministers who were ultimately responsible for the scheme's introduction.
Establishing the royal commission, which opened in September, was a commitment made by Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party in the leadup to the federal election.
On Tuesday, former human services minister Marise Payne gave evidence to the commission, while former social services minister Scott Morrison was due to appear on Wednesday.
"The victims of the tragic and illegal Robodebt disaster deserve to know who created the scheme and why," Ms Chesters told the Advertiser.
The local member said many welfare recipients in her Bendigo electorate had been impacted by Robodebt and contacted her office.
"The stress the process has put on families is unfair and uncalled for," she said.
In place from 2015 until November 2019, the scheme involved the automated issuing of debt notices to welfare recipients based on a comparison of their Centrelink records with averaged income information from the Australian Tax Office.
It effectively presumed overpayments had been made, shifting the onus of proof to individuals, who were required to provide evidence that debt notices were incorrect.
A class action against Robodebt was settled last year, with the government paying around $1.2 billion, a figure which included refunds of $721 million to 373,000 people, $112 million in compensation and $398 million in cancelled debts.
It has been suggested the scheme could have played a role in the deaths of some of more than 2000 people who passed away between July 2016 and October 2018 after being issued with debt notices, more than 650 of whom were classified as vulnerable.
"For years locals were concerned about debts with Centrelink they did not know about or did not believe they owed," Ms Chesters said.
"Senior public servants, union representatives and debt recipients themselves have provided evidence to the royal commission that shows warnings, both at the time the scheme was conceived and after it had been implemented, were flatly ignored.
"[The ministers] must explain how this illegal program was allowed to proceed. If we do not have a thorough investigation of what happened, and who is responsible, then we risk the same mistakes being made again."
