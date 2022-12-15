HISTORIANS have revealed the hidden stories behind four historic sites dotting Bendigo's city centre as the council rethinks what it preserves.
The heritage experts' research has highlighted the importance of a host of buildings that might appear unassuming to those who pass them every day.
The council is now considering whether to add a new heritage overlay to each site.
That includes an office building at 391 Hargreaves Street exemplifying the way Bendigo once cared for the sick and injured.
The dual surgery and residence building was designed in 1934 by local architect Stewart Murray for Dr James Sharland, who practiced there for three decades.
The building exemplifies the traditional surgeries of the period with an interwar Georgian revival twist rare for Bendigo, heritage experts say.
Brewhouse Coffee's building across the road should get a heritage zone refresh to better fit with changing protections in surrounding streets.
It was built in 1881 and was originally the "Belfast Store" and warehouse, specialising in grocery sales.
Experts have recommended new protections for View Street's former Carolin Warehouse (currently a restaurant) and Store (a party shop).
The warehouse was built in 1886 and the store in 1891 by businessman John Carolin.
A few blocks away, experts say a new overlay is needed for former BCM butter factory at 62-64 Queen Street.
The complex of buildings rose in the 1930s to feed Bendigo milk, butter, cream and ice cream.
The cluster of buildings exemplify the intensifying industrial character of food processing in central Bendigo during the interwar years, heritage experts said.
The details can be found among more than 700 pages of documents the council is using to shape the city centre for the next 30 years.
The mountain of pages cover everything from building heights to population projections and could soon govern what can and cannot be changed in the rapidly changing part of town.
Heritage experts have been amassing information ahead of any changes, which are expected to eventually go out for community consultation.
The experts recommended an overhaul of the heritage overlays spanning the city centre to better protect buildings.
Thy say the council should divvy the area into a broad eastern and western section.
That is because so much of the west's streetscape is "generally grand and largely classically derived, with few recent infill buildings", they said.
Boulevards along Pall Mall and View Street are "almost without parallel in the State and exemplify the impact of the wealth created from gold mining", the heritage experts said.
More news:
The eastern section of the city centre had a different character shaped by "more diverse building stock", they said.
That includes more business buildings from the 20th century, especially the federation and interwar periods.
The Rosalind Park precinct should get its own heritage arrangements given its own unique mix of buildings and landscapes dating back through Bendigo's history, heritage experts have said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.