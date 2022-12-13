HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas will be hoping for a bit of luck with Baby Jaycee in Thursday night's final of the Group 2 Laurels Classic series.
The smart youngster has drawn box five in the $50,000-to-the-winner final at Sandown Park.
It's a box the daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm has not won or been placed from before in four previous attempts.
But Douglas will be counting on Baby Jaycee's trademark toughness coming to the fore in a wide open final after she emerged as the fastest qualifier in last Thursday's heats.
"She's going to have her work cut out; she's going to have to do everything right from there (box five)," he said.
"I think she's up to it if she just gets that bit of luck.
"She's not totally out of it, but the draw isn't going to help her. When you get into grades where they are all equal, the box draw is a great leveller.
"But I wouldn't swap her for anything else in the final, she gives you everything she's got every time she goes onto the track.
"It's hard to find dogs that have that bit of fight in them, but she has a real will to win, which makes a difference.
"She hasn't been beaten in a photo yet, when they come at her she finds a bit.
"That will play in her favour if she can get up there to the front."
Baby Jaycee, who will turn two on New Year's Day, has been a real find for Douglas, winning 11 of her 19 starts.
The Laurels Classic is her first Group race appearance.
Douglas, who will head into Thursday night with three wins and two placings from his last five runners (before Wednesday night's meeting at Ballarat where he has two runners), hailed Baby Jaycee's heat win as 'extremely gutsy'.
"She had to work hard to win it, but again she fought off late challenge and got through," she said.
"She's been going well. Her only two bad runs in her career have been in heavy rain, she just doesn't perform on those tracks.
"But she's a good little bitch, all heart. She just needs a clear run at it.
"Ideally, we would have loved to have drawn inside (on Thursday night). There's a lot of speed inside and a lot of speed outside, so she'll have to do everything right.
"Box five has been a bit of a hoodoo box for her ... hopefully we can break that.
"She could turn the tide, it just depends on what happens on the night."
The early favourite in the race is Ailee Bale ($2.90), who was only narrowly beaten by Baby Jaycee in last week's heat, but will jump from box one.
Baby Jaycee is currently the third favourite at $4.60.
Among the other main chances, Douglas rates the Brooke Ennis-trained Guelph (box two), Kelsey Bale (box three) and Fur Pyjamas (box six) as the main threats.
Fur Pyjamas was the second fastest qualifier to remain unbeaten in three starts at Sandown Park.
