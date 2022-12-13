Homeless man stops mid break-in to make cup of coffee

Bendigo Advertiser
Magistrate jails man over central Victorian crime spree

Updated December 14 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 10:00am
A man who went on a crime spree across central Victoria - stealing, damaging and breaking into properties - has been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.

