Homeless man stops mid break-in to make cup of coffee

A man who went on a crime spree across central Victoria - stealing, damaging and breaking into properties - has been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
The court heard Jake Grey, who is unemployed and has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a slew of offences including trespassing, stealing a cigarette lighter from a store, and damaging a bus window.
Grey, who appeared via video link from custody, opted to represent himself after sacking his lawyer.
Magistrate Megan Aumair told the offender she was handing out a significant sentencing discount because of his guilty plea.
The court heard Grey attempted to enter a house but fled from the scene and was found by police with a stolen jacket.
Grey was was taken to the local police station and released pending further enquiries.
MORE NEWS:
The court was told Grey also attended an op shop in Maryborough where the store owner confronted Grey and he left.
The offender later returned to the op shop and started to make himself a cup of coffee but couldn't as the power was off.
He left boots at the store and there was CCTV footage showing him wearing a suit jacket over his shoulders and sitting out the front of the store.
Grey's fingerprints were found on the sugar and coffee jars in the op shop he broke into by police.
The offender was located but was drug-affected so couldn't be interviewed, the court heard.
Grey appeared to be smirking and laughing during the hearing, and looking offscreen at something or someone.
Magistrate Aumair asked Grey what he was doing in Maryborough, to which he said he didn't know.
The magistrate convicted and sentenced Grey to 90 days' jail, and he will receive mental health treatment.
The court heard Grey was being prescribed medication which he was taking.
Grey has served 35 days in custody.
Magistrate Aumair said if Grey had not pleaded guilty he would have been sentenced to nine months in jail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.