The Christmas spirit is on show across Greater Bendigo, with several organisations throwing open their doors for anyone wanting a community meal.
The City of Greater Bendigo has offered funding of up to $1000 for 14 local groups holding events in the lead up to December 25, with the idea to have a range of smaller events rather than one big one.
"We are really pleased so many local groups are hosting events," city mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said. "We know that having opportunities to connect with others is really important for community wellbeing.
"Many of these events are also being supported by the generosity of local businesses, reminding us that it's important to buy local and support small business whenever we can."
Check out the full list of free events here:
Starting on Saturday, December 17, Eaglehawk Community House will host a meal at 19 Bright Street from 11am.
On Sunday, December 18, the Bendigo Neighbourhood Hub will hold a barbecue at the Strathdale Community Centre at 11.30am as well as an LGBTQIA+ community celebration at 1pm.
Also on Sunday, the Bendigo Filipino Foundation will host a lunch at the Gateway Park Function Centre in Kangaroo Flat at 11am; the Kiwanis Bendigo Family Hub will host a meal at 6 Darling Street, Eaglehawk at noon; and the Bendigo Presbyterian Church will host its meal at 5pm at 35-41 Forest Street, Bendigo.
Kiwanis Bendigo Family Hub president Leanne Boston said it was nice to be able to provide a meal on top of their usual Christmas project of preparing food hampers.
She said there was a lot of people feeling the crunch this year, "especially a lot of families that haven't reached out for help before".
On Tuesday, December 20, the Long Gully People's Pantry will hold a meal at St Mathews Church, Long Gully at noon and the Rotary Club of Kangaroo Flat will host a dinner at the Gateway Park Function Centre at 5.30pm.
MORE NEWS:
On Thursday, December 22, Bendigo Baptist Community Care will serve a meal at 214 Hargreaves Street at 5.30pm; Elmore Foodshare has an event at 11.45am at the Elmore Community Hub; Kangaroo Flat Community House has a meal at 11.30am at 21 Woolcock Avenue; and the Heathcote Community House has a meal at the Heathcote Inn at noon.
On Christmas Eve, the Regional Victorians of Colour group will come together at noon at the Old Church on the Hill.
Then on Christmas Day, the Salvation Army will host a lunch from 11am at the Salvation Army Worship Centre on Mundy Street.
RSVPs are required for most events and contact details are available at the organisations' Facebook pages and websites.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.