Honouring Jason's cycling legacy with the Lowndes scholarship

The Bendigo cycling community has started a new scholarship that honours the life of one of its greatest riders.
The Goldfields Cycle Sports Club and the Lowndes family have teamed up to create the Jason Lowndes Scholarship.
The scholarship, one for females and one for males, recognises the efforts of amateur cyclists and aims to kick-start their careers with $5000 of funding.
Lowndes was a professional cyclist who was tragically killed in a 2017 road collision while riding in Mandurang.
His parents Graeme and Trudie were thrilled their son's name would live on and help inspire the next generation of cyclists.
"What Jason was able to achieve in his lifetime was truly amazing," Graeme said.
"The whole idea is to give up-and-coming cyclists great opportunities to make a name for themselves both in Australia and overseas.
"Hopefully the experience helps them get picked up by a team and from there the world is their oyster."
Trudie was equally as thrilled that Jason's life was going to have a lasting impact on the development of the next generation of cyclists.
"You have to follow your dreams," she said.
"It doesn't matter where you are from, whether it's the back of Bourke or from Emu Creek like Jason, you need to do the hard yards.
"Have a go, be determined and courageous and you never know where it will take you."
During his life, Lowndes travelled the world and competed professionally across Australia, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
The idea for the scholarship came from Goldfields Cycle Sports Club president Ross Forster who initially approached the Lowndes family to get the program off the ground.
After they heard the idea, it was a no-brainer to get the scholarship up-and-running.
For more information visit https://goldfieldscyclesportsclub.com.au/ *Entries close December 31*
To mark the 5th anniversary of Jason Lowndes' passing, the Bendigo District Cycling Club will be holding a memorial ride this weekend.
