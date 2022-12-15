DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$625,000 - $645,000
LAND: 525sqm
AGENCY: Maher Real Estate
AGENTS: Tom Maher 0408 910 497 and Lyndall Bruns 0408 993 742
INSPECT: Saturday 12pm - 12.30pm
A charming facade is a good indication of further features inside this home such as original fireplaces and Baltic pine flooring.
There are three generous bedrooms including main suite with fireplace, skylight and ensuite.
Bright and breezy is the open-plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances including LG dishwasher.
Family dining opens onto an elevated alfresco deck which overlooks a lush green garden.
Enjoy spacious lounge with a reverse-cycle system for year-round comfort. A clever use of space is the combination family bathroom with laundry facilities.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Outside you will be greeted to a beautifully landscaped yard filled with fruit trees and plenty of lawn space for the children to play.
The allotment is fully fenced and enclosed for safety and comfort. The traditional picket fencing and sliding heritage-style gate are pretty as a picture.
In the back yard is a double-sized garage as well as a bonus shed for workshopping, hobbies, storage and more.
Ironbark is on the city fringe and within easy walking distance from View Street arts precinct and Queen Elizabeth Oval.
Close by are childcare, schools, parkland, shops, cafes, restaurants, entertainment and public transport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.