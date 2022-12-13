ABBY Sanderson's fourth metropolitan driving win is one the Charlton teenager will never forget.
The 17-year-old's victory aboard the Julie Douglas-trained Magic Mike last Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton came on the grandest stage of them all, on Inter Dominion grand finals night.
In a sense, it was a long time coming.
Sanderson had two drives for the night, starting in the opening race aboard another Douglas-trained pacer Shortys Mate, who finished eighth in the Group 3 Gordon Rothacker Memorial Championship.
Her win on Magic Mike came in the 10th and final race on the program.
But the wait was well and truly worth it as Magic Mike got the better of Ultimate Force and Sassyola in the home straight to record a 1.7m win over the fast-closing Silver Mystique, with Ultimate Force, driven by Abby's brother Ryan and trained by their father Shane, holding on for third.
"I'll never forget this, it's what trots people dream of, getting a win on Inter Dominion night," she said.
"The crowd was massive and the atmosphere was great. There were so many people there from Queensland and Menangle that I hadn't seen for a while and they probably only remember me from the pony trots and the trials, so it was pretty cool to get a win with everyone there.
"It was a long night with drives in the first and last races and before the race I was a little bit tired, but after the race I wasn't.
"It was all worth it."
As unforgettable as an Inter Dominion night win was, Sanderson rated all four of her metropolitan victories as 'special' for differing reasons.
Her first aboard Mighty Flying Art in July this year will always be memorable for the simple fact it was the first, while her second a week later on Ozzie Playboy was noteworthy on account of who she beat after gaining the upper hand over big brother Ryan aboard Cobber in the shadows of the post.
"That was probably one of my favourite ones, when I beat Ryan on Ozzie Playboy, but Magic Mike is the other," she said.
Sanderson, who only obtained her licence in June last year, described her first full year of driving, highlighted by 27 wins and 48 placings, as 'a super year'.
"My aim was to get 20 wins in the season and I've outdone that," she said.
"It's only really just starting for me, so it's pretty cool to get the opportunities I do and I am really grateful for them all."
That gratitude goes double for the Douglases - Julie and Glenn - and owner Eric Anderson, who have been ever-willing to back the 17-year-old by offering her metro night opportunities.
"They have been super to me, probably my biggest supporters alongside dad and the family," she said.
"I can't thank them enough for all the opportunities they give me.
"They don't have to, but they do. They just want to see me get better and learn as I go."
Sanderson has made the most of her chances aboard Magic Mike, who is more often than not driven by Jack Laugher.
Her three drives behind the five-year-old gelding have produced a pair of seconds at Swan Hill and Kilmore and a stirring feature night win at harness racing headquarters.
While the siblings enjoy a unique and friendly rival on the track, Abby said she was stoked to see Ryan get the opportunity to drive in an Inter Dominion grand final, after he partnered Hatchback in the trotters championship.
"It was a great opportunity and reward for him. He's really doing well and he's an inspiration," she said.
