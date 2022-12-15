DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
$775,000 - $850,000
LAND: 1000sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Laura Campbell 0407 534 950
INSPECT: By appointment
This bespoke Hamptons-style home is just one-year young and set well back from the road behind an expansive lawn and standard roses.
The front door opens to a central hallway with honey-toned vinyl-plank flooring. To the right is a parents retreat and main bedroom suite with walk-through robe to ensuite.
In a separate wing are three more bedrooms and a family bathroom. The home has a multipurpose 7 x 2-metre attic space for living or rumpus.
Bright open-plan living space has a raked ceiling and a wall of windows with views of the gumtree canopy beyond.
The modern kitchen has white shaker-style joinery, a six-seater island bench, country-style rangehood and open timber shelving.
More kitchen highlights include two under-bench ovens, hidden dishwasher and a walk-in pantry room with a wine rack and fridge space.
Outside, the undercover entertainment area has a bluetooth speaker system and a built-in kitchen with a barbecue and sink.
Carporting is available as well as a versatile garage or games centre. Ideal for teenagers or hobbies, the garage has plaster lining, heating, cooling and a raked ceiling.
Other notables at the property are three-phase power, zone and ducted climate control, and an automatic irrigation system.
Inspection will delight.
