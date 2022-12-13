Westbury, Despoja secure early wins on day two at UTR Bendigo

The conditions might be slightly chilly for December, but the action is heating up on the tennis court at the UTR Pro Tour competition.
Round two of the professional tournament was underway on Tuesday in the men's and women's competition being held at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
The draw includes both Australian and international players.
On Tuesday morning New Zealand's Katherine Westbury started her campaign with a strong win over Australian Caitlin Baker.
Westbury wasted no time in putting the pressure on Baker with a convincing 6-1 victory in the first set before a repeat performance in the second with a 6-0 to win the match.
She will now meet Eliza Dunbar in her next match.
Dunbar heads into the game after defeating Rebecca Leahy (AUS) 7(7)-6, 6-3 on Tuesday.,
In the men's competition, Australian Alexander Despoja bounced back from his loss on Monday (2-6, 5-7) against Jeremy Taylor (AUS) with a win on Tuesday morning.
Despoja was back on court for round two against fellow Australian Patrick Fitzgerald.
He sealed the match against Fitzgerald in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 and will now take on Thomas Patton (AUS) in his next match.
The format for the competition includes a 20-person main draw for both men and women which consists of four groups (A,B,C and D) which includes five players within each.
The round-robin stages, which are best two out of three sets, started on Monday and finish on Friday.
The play-off rounds then start on Saturday and end on Sunday.
Both men and women are competing for equal prize money, with the winners of the singles finals earning $5.3k AUD each.
