Police are investigating an assault that occurred in a northern Victorian town during the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident happened on December 10 about 12.30am near the intersection of Haverfield Street and Eyre Street, Echuca.
OTHER STORIES:
Police say the assault involved a large group of males.
Campaspe CIU are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
People can do so by either contacting Campaspe CIU via the Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500 or submitting information through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.