Bendigo Advertiser

Geelong Premier Cricket captain to play in BDCA T20 competition

By Adam Bourke
December 13 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong Premier Cricket captain to play in BDCA T20 competition

Geelong captain Josh McDonald headlines the marquee players for Wednesday night's Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.