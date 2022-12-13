Geelong Premier Cricket captain to play in BDCA T20 competition

Geelong captain Josh McDonald headlines the marquee players for Wednesday night's Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 action.
McDonald will play for White Hills in the Demons' clash with Strathfieldsaye at Canterbury Park.
McDondald has been batting at number four or five in Premier Cricket action for the Cats, but opens the batting in the Super Slam T20 competition.
The addition of McDonald to co-coach Brayden Stepien and South African Wian Van Zyl gives the Demons an explosive top three.
Strathfieldsaye will utilise the services of Echuca all-rounder Matt Hinks.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Hinks is in good form having made 99 for Echuca at the weekend.
Strathdale-Maristians face Kangaroo Flat at the QEO in the other game on Wednesday night.
Classy left-hander Andrew Chalkley, the Suns' regular marquee player, is unavailable for the clash with the Roos, but will return to Strathdale's side for future T20 games. Former Roo Luke Stagg, who opens the bowling for Essendon in Premier Cricket second XI action, is Flat's marquee player against the Suns.
Both games on Wednesday night start at 6pm.
One game will be played on Thursday night, with Bendigo United to play Sandhurst at the QEO.
The marquee players for both teams are expected to be Melbourne Cricket Club representatives Zane Keighran (BUCC) and Kobyn James (Sandhurst).
