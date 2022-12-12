Bendigo Spirit keen to douse Flames for third time this season

The WNBL ladder shows the Bendigo Spirit with a league-best 6-0 record.
In the minds of Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama and his team, the Spirit are 1-0 heading into Wednesday night's home clash with the Sydney Uni Flames.
"The aim is to win every game we can, it would be amazing to go 21-0, but the reality is that's probably not going to happen,'' Kereama said.
"One thing we've tried to do is compartmentalise our season.
"Our first five games were our first target and we've put those five games to the side.
"The Adelaide game (last weekend) was the first game in our next set of five and we're 1-0 as far as we're concerned.
"We'll keep playing each game on its merit, but break down the season into four quarters.
"I couldn't be prouder of the group, they've been tremendous so far."
At first glance of the final scores, it appears as though the Spirit dismantled Sydney Uni twice in their two games this season.
The 20-point and 17-point margins were convincing in the end, but in both matches the Flames caused the Spirit headaches at times.
The Shane Heal-coached Flames have improved steadily and recorded their first win of the season at the weekend.
"There's no easy games in the league,'' Kereama said.
"Even the three early wins at the start of the season that were 19, 20 point victories were far from easy.
"Every team in the league finds a way to compete for a certain period of time. We're comfortable with that. We know that every team is going to go on a run and have their purple patches - that's what sport is.
"For us, it's about having a belief and training for those situations.
"Sydney will come in with some confidence after beating Canberra to get their first win.
"I certainly wouldn't expect anything less than a gritty grind from a team like that.
"That's what we'll prepare for and we look forward to it. We hope that we get every team's best because that's the best way for us to get growth."
After missing the win over Adelaide in Mildura, centre Meg McKay and guard Abbey Wehrung are both expected to return to the Spirit side for Wednesday night's game.
Wehrung's return is crucial considering she's done a great job of guarding Sydney star Shyla Heal.
Wednesday night's game at Red Energy Arena starts at 5.30pm.
