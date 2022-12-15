DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 8
$1,550,000 - $1,650,000
LAND: 3034sqm
AGENCY: Team Real Estate
AGENT: Linda Currie 0438 381 900
INSPECT: By appointment
Here is an opportunity to secure a two-level fully-renovated home with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas as well as excellent shedding.
The home's lower level offers a light-filled family zone with open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area. Ample kitchen bench space is available for catering, as well as a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
Two main bedroom suites are on the lower level, both have ensuite bathroom and built-in robes. A dedicated study is ideal for those who work from home.
On the upper level are three generous bedrooms, a family bathroom and a balcony with lovely views of the front garden.
Alfresco living includes a built-in barbecue and cabinetry with ample bench space. It overlooks the in-ground pool and the multipurpose guest house.
With its kitchen and bathroom facilities, the guest house is well appointed and could easily be used for office space or a luxury pool house.
Significant outbuildings are onsite for vehicles, machinery, equipment and workshopping.
Two double-sized garages are positioned close to the house. Two large workshops are onsite and both have street access via the rear of the property.
Available shedding includes two that measure about 9 x 7.1 metres. Another shed measures close to 8 x 7 metres and yet another shed has about 8 x 6 metres of floor space. A car hoist is installed in one of the sheds, for the new owner.
Fencing is installed to separate the house from the shedding zone which makes this property ideal for business or trade as well as larger vehicles such as floats, trailers, caravans and trucks.
Further assets at this versatile property include rainwater storage, pumps, storm water catchment, sprinkler system and a chicken shed.
Overall, a very impressive property for families and tradespeople seeking quality infrastructure with proximity to a major regional city with a university and hospital complex.
Of further consideration is the potential for future land subdivision, with council approval.
Ascot is minutes from Epsom Village major retail outlet, train station, childcare, primary school, Bendigo Golf Club and jockey club.
Handy to White Hills shopping village and secondary school. Just eight kilometres from the heart of Bendigo city.
