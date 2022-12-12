About 65,000 Victorian year 12s received their ATAR scores on Monday morning, with students from Bendigo schools achieving some of the state's best results.
Education leaders have heaped praise on the class of 2022 for their efforts on the back of two years of the global COVID-19 pandemic and then record flooding during October in the lead-up to the examination period.
Girton Grammar School's Dhruv Gupta attained a score of 99.8 as the city's top-ranked student, while there were plenty of other outstanding results reported across the region.
Four students - two from Girton Grammar School and two from Catherine McAuley College - scored more than 99, while many others received ATARs in the 90s.
A trio of best friends at Marist College Bendigo were that school's top performers. Holly McPhee scored 97.55, with Caitlin Trainor scoring 96.4 and Brylee Hill 95.15.
At Bendigo Senior Secondary College, dux Jeremy Krietemeyer received a score of 97.65, followed closely by Austin Robbins with 97.6 and Matthew Sexton with 97.35.
At Victory College, Madison Lacey was named dux with dux proximus Jack Harvey.
Catherine McAuley College's dux was Lochlan Tresize who received an ATAR of 99.35 followed closely by Lily Jones with 99.10 and Tahlia Isaac with 98.05.
In addition to dux Dhruv Gupta, Girton Grammar School said top achieving students included Uros Babovic with 99.35, Aidan Clemens 98.8, Isaac Willits 98.35, Abigail O'Sullivan 98 and Amelie Wilson 96.5.
A number of students at central Victorian schools also recorded perfect study scores of 50.
Catherine McAuley College year 11 student Noah Layton and Bendigo Senior Secondary College's Gabriel McCoy both received a perfect score of 50 in further mathematics.
Girton Grammar School student Harriet O'Shea Carre recorded a perfect study score in literature, Dhruv Gupta scored 50 in English language and Uros Babovic received a perfect score in physics.
Across the state, 49,581 students will graduate with their Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE), a completion rate of 98 per cent, while 15,163 students will receive their VCAL in 2022. Of those 8192 were year 12 students.
Six-hundred-and-29 students got a study score of 50.
With 930 students, Bendigo Senior Secondary College remains the state's biggest provider of VCE.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
